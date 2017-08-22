‘One District, One Factory’ To Be Launched

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, 25th August, 2017 launch his government’s flagship policy popularly termed ‘One District, One Factory’ at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The formal launch of the ‘One District One Factory’ policy is in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to ensure the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.

A recent statement issued by Gifty Ohene-Konadu, National Coordinator of the ‘One District, One Factory’ Initiative, which disclosed this, said the policy, when implemented, will create the environment conducive for local areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.

The launch is expected to include a sod-cutting to begin the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international markets.

Currently, the company cultivates fruits and seeks to expand to process them.

“The introduction of the policy has motivated us to speed up and implement plans of processing the fruits into various other products,” Daniel Kwarteng, Managing Director of the company stated.

The programme starts with a formal visit by the President to the farm site of the company.

This will be followed by a review of the exhibition, highlighting some of the various opportunities available in the districts across the country.

The launch will be climaxed with a durbar to be addressed by the President and some guests.

This will be followed by a sod-cutting ceremony by the President assisted by the Ekumfihene at the premises of the factory.