One Dead In Tema Fire

Burnt wooden structures.

ONE PERSON died when about 36 wooden structures were completely burnt into ashes near the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WASPCo) at Bankuman, a suburb of Tema Newtown.

Lifeless body of the 52-year-old man, Mohammed Eshun, who died out of shock upon hearing about the incident, has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Morgue, pending autopsy.

Another person also sustained an injury and he was rushed to the Light House Clinic for medical treatment.

Although the cause of the fire which occurred at about 9pm on Monday is yet to be established, some residents suspect that the inferno was triggered by gas leakage which began from a kitchen and spread to adjoining structures.

The displaced people have been lodged by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in a hotel as the Assembly takes steps to find ways to help them with relief items to put up their structures.

However, none of the tenants in the other houses was injured. No casualty was recorded in the incident. About six fire tenders brought the situation under control after several hours.

According to an eyewitness, when a team of firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had spread to about 36 wooden structures, causing damage to much property.

The eyewitness said the deceased thought his house and other property had been engulfed by the fire; hence he might have died out of shock and premonition.

Residents of the area were shattered by the incident, as some were still wailing when DAILY GUIDE visited the place. A few others were seen trying to salvage some belongings.

