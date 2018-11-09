One Dead In Konkomba- Dagomba Clashes

A burnt house in the area

One person died while several others sustained injuries after clashes between Konkombas and Dagombas at Nakpachi, a community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

Adam Alhassan, the Chief Imam of the community, was shot dead during the clashes.

The intestines of the 50-year-old gushed out on the outskirts of the town.

According to the Yendi Police Commander, Chief Supt Kofi Ayerinzeng, investigations have commenced into the matter.

He gave assurance that suspects would be made to face the full rigorous of the law.

About five houses were burnt, forcing residents to flee to Yendi and other communities.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the fight ensued when a drove of pigs belonging to a Konkomba man destroyed the maize farm of a Dagomba man.

Angered by the destruction, the Dagomba man shot and killed one of the pigs, which sparked the fight between the two ethnic groups.

With the assistance of his kinsmen, the pig farmer tried to snatch the gun from the maize farmer.

Police and military personnel were deployed to the community to maintain law and order.

From Eric Kombat, Yendi