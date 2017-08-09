One Constituency One Astro Turf Takes Off  

Coleman explaining a point to JJ Rawlings during the commissioning of the Asamoah Gyan Astro Turf recently. With them are the Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah and Gyan. INSET: Coleman sandwiched by HATKO officials .

The ordeal of playing on grassless ‘Sakora’ pitches is over as Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman has indicated his readiness to change all dilapidated pitches to ultra modern artificial turfs across the length and breadth of Ghana.

Speaking to this writer, he revealed that his out fit has finally sealed a deal with FIFA approved Turf providers, HATKO of Turkey to manufacture over millions square meters of artificial pitches for over 270 constituencies in the country which will be supplied by ARS.

The deal which was concluded in Turkey’s capital Istanbul by the Chief Executive Officer of WSCCL, Robert Tetteh Coleman last Wednesday will see the company starting with some constituencies by the close of next month with one of Ghana’s growing banks Omnibank pre-financing all projects.

The following constituencies are to commence the first phase of the projects; Ashiaman, Krowoe, Okaikoi Central, Okaikoi North, Gomoa East, South Tongu, Ablekuma Central, Shai Osudoku, Osu Klottey, Adentan, Takoradi, Mpohor and Jaman North.

According to Coleman the selection for the first phase of the construction was based on quick response to proposal sent to all Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and some community decision makers.

“We are serving over 270 constituencies and therefore the Committee for the Projects decided to use a ‘first come first serve’ approach but by the close of the year more constituencies will be satisfied in this direction since more legislators have started responding.

“But it is not late so any MP, Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assembly ready, should quickly respond so you could be part of the first 100 constructed by the end of next year.

“Wembley is now a household name when it comes to the manufacturing of pitches so upon deep consultation HATKO and its suppliers, ARS, became our preferred choice, So in partnership with the Sales/Marketing manager of HATKO, El-Shan Rasulov who promised that their product is of a very high quality which can withstand very harsh climatic conditions in the Northern parts of the country and during the dry season, we officially signed an agreement.

“After successfully putting up these pitches with floodlights, the problems of failing to play football in the night will be a problem of the past. These pitches could be used for various events such as weddings, funerals, boxing, picnics, political rallies, musical concerts et al due to its durability.

“However let me promise you, by the close of 2020 every constituency will applaud this project and Ghana by then will have different crop of football talents. But don’t forget, on the day of the launch His Excellency, the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia will be there ,” he told the press on arrival.

So far WSCCL has constructed four of the artificial turfs in four communities with the latest being the one solely financed by Black Stars captain at Accra Academy. The day of commissioning of this ultra-modern project saw ex- President, Jerry John Rawlings praise the CEO of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited for this world class edifice.

However, some government appointees have so far applauded this idea since it is in tandem with Government’s policy with the ‘One Constituency One Factory’ project.