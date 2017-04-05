One Arrested Over Murder Of Nigerian School Girl

The Northern regional police command has arrested a male adult in connection with a suspected contract killing incident involving a 12-year-old class five school girl of Nigerian descent at Gblo-kpalsi, a waterlogged suburb of Tamale.

The suspect, Chucku Nonya Ebunam, was rounded up at Asamankese in the Eastern region after he and others (still at large) allegedly gang raped before strangling the minor to death with a red handkerchief.

Earlier Police findings revealed that the girl was subjected to a suffocating sexual assault before being killed on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in the room of her parents, who were away at work.

The victim had returned from school and was preparing to join her parents who operate a mini kiosk at another suburb when the suspects attacked her and caused the atrocity before fleeing.

Residents heard loud screams in the neighbourhood largely occupied by wealthy Nigerian nationals and called police to report a robbery incident.

Police raced in only to found the deceased lying motionless with a red scarf tightly clutched around her neck and watery substance around her private part.

The 33-year-old suspect, according to police spokesman, ASP Yussif Tanko, fled the neighborhood immediately after the incident and went into hiding.

ASP Tanko said he was arrested upon a tip-off and has been transferred to Tamale to assist investigation.

He said Chucku Ebunam will face three charges; murder, rape and robbery, if he is found connected to the crime.

-Starrfmonline