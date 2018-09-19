OMY TV Set For Accra Float

OMY TV

The management and staff of OMY TV, a new sports and entertainment television station, which is set to hit the airwaves soon, would on Friday, September 28, embark on a float through the principal streets of Accra.

The float is part of activities that will herald the opening of the new television station, located in Tabora, a suburb of Accra.

The station, which is under the management of Olive Joy Concepts, is a sports biased outfit with 70% of its contents dedicated to sports and is expected to officially go on air in October.

A statement from the management of the station said, the float is aimed at creating awareness among the public, present the station to the community it will be operating in as well as develop a large viewership base.

The float would commence at the Race Course in the morning, to Lapaz, Achimota, Accra Mall, Airport, Accra Central, High Street, Circle, Kaneshie, Darkuman, Nyamekye and converge at the premises of OMY TV.

The float will be led by ace actor and comedian, Bismark the Joke.

OMY TV is expected to thrill viewers with fond memories of old football matches of the Black Stars and other national teams, some exciting World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations matches, which would give viewers historical nostalgia.

In addition to football, viewers will be thrilled with some old boxing bouts and athletics championships.