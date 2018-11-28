Omotola Hails Ghana’s Economy

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Top Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has started a new debate among Ghanaians and Nigerians over which of the two countries’ currency has value.

Omotola, who was in Ghana over the weekend for the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), indirectly praised Ghana’s economy when she took to social media to register her displeasure with how Ghana’s local currency (cedi) has more value than Nigeria’s Naira.

She wasn’t happy she had to use a lot of Naira to change a few cedis notes.

According to the ‘screen goddess’, Ghana is moving faster than her country.

She also went on to praise the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport, as well as expressing shock she was able to retrieve her phones after misplacing them in Ghana.

“Okay… So Economists, come and analyze oh… this Amongst other things was quite alarming on my trip to Ghana. Hmm… I changed N10,000 (Ten thousand Naira) and it was only worth ….. C120 ( One hundred and twenty cedis) Not C1,200 and certainly not 12,000 cedis but a mere 120 cedis!!! 1 dollar in Ghana is 4.8 cedis! #Ghanamustgo and they have Gone, are they moving faster than us? I don’t want to talk about the airport, Tubaba has already talked about that but I forgot both my phones while signing the immigration cards, about 10mins later, it was announced to pick them up at guest services! Ha! # GiantofAfrica? #Getbusy #Getbusy #Getbusy. Abi? I’m I missing something,” she asked in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The post was accompanied with a lot of one thousand Naira fresh notes.

This has since Tuesday led to different debates on many social platforms.

While some Nigerians are not happy about the post and have been attacking her, others praised her for being sincere to the plights of Nigerians.

Some Ghanaians have also been giving her thumps up for the comments about Ghana while others are astonished to know that the Ghanaian currency is actually doing well against another country’s currency.

On Omotola’s Instagram page underneath the post, Ghanaians and Nigerians have been arguing among themselves over which of the two countries’ currency has value.