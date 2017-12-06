Omnifert Supports Tafo Golf

Scratch winner, Yeboah in a handshake with Donkoh

Business Development Manager of Omnifert Limited, Dominic Donkoh has revealed that the steady retrogression of golf in the country stirred his outfit to rally behind this year’s Tafo Open.

To him, the game is taking a nosedive, and has linked the setback to lack of sponsorship.

He told this writer in a post-event interview that “We have realized the game is dying, when you go to the various Golf Clubs, the numbers you see are not encouraging. Sponsors are not forthcoming lately.

“We at Omnifert have decided to throw more financial weight behind the sport to attract more youth, keep the elderly fit, hence our support for the Tafo Open.”

It was Kofi Yeboah, who posted a 143 gross over two days to win this year’s Omnifert Tafo Open (Scratch event) in Tafo over the weekend.

He beat Royal Golf Club’s Maxwell O. Bonsu by two strokes, who also beat Tafo’s Christopher Mbii by eight strokes.

Royal Golf Club’s Felicity Okyei Gyeabour picked the ladies scratch event with 182 gross score, a stroke better than Elizabeth Captan (183), while Beatrice Vetch-Benpong finished third with 185 gross.

Elizabeth Aku Yabah emerged tops in the ladies handicap event with a 162 net with Ama Morgan finishing second with 171 net.

It was Christian Mbii, playing on handicap ten who picked the men’s Group A Handicap event with 144 net. Eric Bonah(149) and T. Komladzei (150) followed in that order.

Collins Owusu, 148 grabbed the men’s Group B Handicap event with 148 net, while Dr F. Oppong (151net) and G. Somuah (157net) followed.

Club captain Nii Ashittey described the event as successful saying, “I must say it was a huge success, we had almost all the major golf clubs representing; it was highly competitive and we had fun.”

The competition was sponsored by Omnifert Limited and Beige Group.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum