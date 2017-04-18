Oly’s Situation Not Bad …Says Tom Strand

Tom Strand

Great Olympics newly-appointed coach Tom Strand has expressed optimism about his side’s chances after guiding them in just a game.

The expatriate supervised the Wonder Club’s 0-0 drawn game against Liberty Professionals over the weekend and has admitted that more work needs to be done, in order to get there.

He described Olympics’ recent challenge (slow start of the league) as not as bad as perceived having worked closely with the club in the last few days.

The Swede shrugged off the perceived technical hitch necessitated by dethroned coach Godwin Attram and assembled a strong side to pick a vital point on foreign soil.

And in a post-match interview, he said ”It’s a good game and I must say I am impressed with the performance of the team today. I feel we had many chances that we could have scored a couple of goals, but that is the nature of the game. A point away is not bad looking at the fact that we didn’t have the full complement of the playing body.”

”The situation is not that bad and looking at our performance today against Liberty, I think we will survive this season.”

He added that ”We will go back and work more and sharpen the rough edges in the team to make sure that we start winning.”

Olympics are lying 14th on the table with eleven points; with a game in hand.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum