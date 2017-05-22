Olympics Steps Up Training

Tom Strand

Great Olympics have taken their training a notch higher ahead of the second round, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Inside sources say the club has recruited seven additional players to augment the existing squad.

The take over by head trainer, Tom Strand saw Olympics ending the first round on a good note; picking a vital away point at the Golden City Park, Berekum.

A director of the Club has indicated that the two-week league recess has offered them an opportunity to reorganize and fly on the wings of the first round performance.

It has emerged from the team’s camp that a target of five points from every three away games has been set, as well as winning all home matches is being considered.

“You will see a different Olympics when the league resumes, we are doing a lot behind the scenes to ensure we maintain the momentum that saw us finish the round one on a good note.

“We have stepped up our training program, coach Strand is working very hard to turn things around, already, he has demonstrated brilliance in all departments and with support from management, we will go places.

“We have purposed to win all our homes games, play some draws away and possibly win some, we will comfortably escape relegation,” an insider of the club said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum