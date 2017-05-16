Olympics Promises Fireworks …Ahead Of Second Round

Tom Strand

The technical directorate of Great Olympics headed by Tom Strand has promised more fireworks when the league resumes for the second round.

Olympics, until recently, struggled to even draw at home but succeeded in picking a vital away point at the Golden City Park when they played Chelsea to lower the curtain on the first round.

A close monitoring of the Chelsea game suggests that two spectacular saves by the home side’s keeper denied the Wonder Club a win.

To the technical team, their (Olympics) performance so far is a foretaste of what they will represent when the competition bounces back on May 27.

“We have purposed to win all our home games, draw most of our away matches like it happened today and possibly win some of the away ones.

“For now, I can say the team is taking shape, we played very well, endeared ourselves to even the home fans, and we are counting on this form to fly higher in the second round,” coach Strand said in an interview.

Before the Berekum clash, Olympics recorded a 2-0 win over giants Asante Kotoko at the Accra Stadium with one of the goals, courtesy Paul Fiatsi picking the CNN best goal award.

They lie 14 on the league log with 15 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum