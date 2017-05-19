OlympAfrica Pledges Support For GOC

GOC President, Nunoo Mensah (2nd right) interacting with Diack (right) and other officials at the project site at Amasaman

The Executive Director of OlympAfrica International Foundation, Alassane Theirno Diack has pledge its unflinching support for the newly-elected board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He pointed out that his office will work closely with the GOC to ensure that Ghana’s OlympAfrica project becomes a reality.

Diack gave the assurance when he paid a day’s visit to Ghana on Wednesday to inspect the OlympAfrica project site at Amasaman near Accra.

His visit formed part of efforts by the President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah to revive the Amasaman Project after it was abandoned about five years ago.

The Executive Director explained that the project was abandoned because most of their recommendations were not met especially with the walling and that resulted in the withdrawal of the funding for the project.

He added that the project was supposed to be a community based centre for young talents to have access to and not limited to the elite and professional athletes and the design then did not match that of his office and that was also part of the withdrawal.

He said since there is a new leader at the GOC, they will revisit the books and redesign the project to suit the current format and assured that as soon as the paper works are done, funds would be released to the commencement of the project.

Nunoo Mensah thanked the director for coming and assured him of Ghana’s commitment to ensuring the construction of the project.

He said with this, there was the need to redesign the project and also bring on board partners who will then be given the naming rights of the project and noted that he would begin talks with corporate bodies for this initiative.

The GOC President again noted that as a matter of urgency, he has been directed by the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), General Lassanne Palenfo to transfer the name of the project site from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Mr Nunoo Mensah held talks with General Palenfo at the ANOCA General Assembly in Djibouti last week to review the project hence the director’s visit.

The OlympAfrica project was launched in 1988 on the initiative of the IOC President.

It is a programme for the construction of centres to serve the expansion of Olympism.

