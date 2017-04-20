Oly Technical  Tension Over

Attram (L) Strand, Amarkai Amarteifio (Board Chairman) and Fadi Fattal, a Director of the Club in a pose after the Board Meeting

The feud that raised its ugly head between player trainer Godwin Attram and newly appointed coach Tom Strand has been consigned to the history dustbin.

A fruitful board meeting was held yesterday at the offices of Metro TV to resolve the perceived impasse.

Attram, who prior to the meeting had decided not to work under the expatriate softened his stand; which led to the resigning of the Swede as the head coach.

Strand recorded a pass mark in his first assignment; guiding the Wonder Club to pick a vital point from Liberty in Dansoman.

Olympics are lying 14th on the league log.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum