Oly Sure To Escape Relegation

Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram is sure his side will escape relegation with just a game to end the season.

The Wonder Club are second from the bottom of the table and will have to win their last game against Bechem United to boost their survival.

But that will depend on how the other relegation threatened sides like Bechem United, Ashgold, Tema Youth and Elmina Sharks will fare in their respective games.

Olympics have pushed harder in their last three games, winning all and hoping to make a fourth streak win on the final match day.

Attram told the media after the Ashgold win in Accra that ”We have no excuse, if we want to come out of the relegation. We have our destiny in our own hands.

”We have to do everything possible to win that game. We thank God that we are better than Inter Allies and other clubs in terms of head to head so 39 points will take us out of relegation zone.”

Oly returned to the elite league this season just after a season in Division One.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum