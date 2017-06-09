Oly Plot Tema Youth Fall … Hearts On Redemption Mission

Reports from the camp of Great Olympics have given the clearest indication that the Wonder Club has taken their rehearsal a notch higher.

And according to the technical team, the idea is to send visiting Tema Youth back home empty-handed when they cross swords at the Accra Stadium tomorrow.

Olympics, since coach Tom Strand took over, have not looked back snatching four out of six points from no less side than Kotoko and picking vital away points from Berekum Chelsea and Tema Youth.

The technical team further explained that Tema Youth is part of list of ‘casualties’ for this round, hence the high grade training ahead of the game.

“We are ready for Tema Youth, as you can see, we have taken our training a step ahead; all targeted at Saturday’s game. We are going all out, complacency is out of the question here. We didn’t start well but we are catching up gradually and we want to maintain the momentum,” said a technical member of the club.

Today at the Accra Stadium, Hearts of Oak appear ready for an image redemption mission when they host struggling Bolga All Stars.

The Phobians are yet to recover from the heavy loss suffered in Sogakope barely a week ago, and indications are that this afternoon’s game offers them a fine opportunity to make amends by winning convincingly taking their opponents into account.

Other games scheduled for today due to the Ghana-Ethiopia Nations Cup qualifier on Sunday are Ashgold travelling to Tarkwa to battle Medeama SC, while Inter Allies stay at El-Wak to face Elmina Sharks.

Free scoring WAFA will play as guests of Liberty Professional in Dansoman with All Stars welcoming Berekum Chelsea to Wa.

Bechem United will journey to Cape Coast to battle Ebusua Dwarfs.

On Monday, Kotoko and Aduana Stars will settle the scores in Dormaa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum