Oly Denies Attram Sacking  

Godwin Attram

It has emerged from the high corridors of Great Olympics that the Club is still keeping faith with head trainer Godwin Attram.

It was widely circulated that the management of the Wonder Club are considering reliving the former Black Starlets captain of his post following the club’s uninspiring start of the season.

Former Medeama manager Tom Strand’s name has come up as Attram’s replacement.

However, a top official of the club, said “Where did you hear this? It is absolutely false, there is nothing like that. In fact we have not thought of that.”

“As far as we know, Attram is our coach, it is not true that we want to hire Tom. Our fans should treat the news with the contempt it deserves.”

Oly are languishing at the bottom of the table with two pints after going three games with no wins and two draws.

The Dade Boys will take on city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in an expected uncompromising game this weekend in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum