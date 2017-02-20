Oly Coach Unperturbed   …Despite Ashgold Defeat

Coach Godwin Attram

Accra Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram is unperturbed despite losing heavily to Ashgold in Obuasi on Saturday.

It was Oly’s first league game this season, which saw forward Hans Kwofie hitting the back of the net three times.

Notwithstanding the heavy defeat, the Wonder Club’s head trainer has drawn positives from the Len Clay clash.

The former Ghanaian international said that “It was a good game and we knew that Ashgold will not be easy opponents and they proved it.

“Despite the scoreline, I am not disappointed with my boys, because they played well. In football once you make some mistakes, you get punished and that’s basically what happened. But overall they did well.

“This shows that all is not well with the team, and we need go back to the drawing board to ensure that we correct our mistakes, especially at the defence before our next game.”

Olympics will face debutants Elmina Sharks in Accra this Wednesday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum