Olele Slams NC

Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson, (Olele), has labeled as ‘pathetic’ the total neglect of the national team by the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee (NC).

The former Wigan shot-stopper has been left incensed with the lack of direction from the interim body, who have continuously snub the national team in international assignment, exchanging it with cozy meetings at hotels.

Members of the newly formed FIFA Normalisation Committee have refused to visit the national team while on international duty since they assumed the role.

None of the committee members was present during the country’s botched 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

And Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson has been livid with their cold attitude towards the team.

”It’s pathetic! very pathetic one indeed!” he told Accra-based Radio Gold

” We know that at first, the erstwhile GFA Exco members do visit and motivate us as well as boost our morale in camp prior to any game matches.

”But this time around, it’s never so with this current Normalization Committee members as none of [their] members has even visited us ahead of the supposed game against Sierra Leone.”

The former Wigan Athletic goalie added “It’s not the first time it happened. Even in our game against Kenya, none of them stepped a foot there in camp and not to even sent anyone to present their well-wishes to us prior to the Kenya’s game.

”It was we the technical team that did everything on our own as none care to even followed us with the team. I’m still emphasizing; No member of the Normalization Committee has ever paid a visit to the Black Stars team since we started the Afcon qualifiers.”

The Normalisation Committee appears to be enjoying holding meetings with other stakeholders at hotels after discussions with the media and club owners cum administrators.

They also held a meeting with Ghana President, Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday. Ghanasoccernet