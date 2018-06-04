Olam Ghana Celebrates Fun Games

A section of Olam staff and management, with Country Head second from left on standing row.

Olam Ghana has celebrated the second edition of its Annual Fun Games at the Burma Camp Sports Complex in Accra, attracting hundreds of employees from its various business units to share in a fun-filled encounter held on African Union Day.

Staff and management of the agribusiness company spent the day engaging ardently in an array of games and sporting activities including soccer, volleyball, basketball, cross-fit workouts as well as some traditional indoor games like Owari.

The Annual Fun Games was instituted by the company as an integral part of its commitment to promoting teamwork, good health and well-being of employees. Established in 1994, Olam Ghana, employs over 850 staff members, supported by some 1,200 seasonal workers in its operations across the country.

The company ranks among the largest private Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) in Ghana’s Cocoa sector and is the country’s leading cashew exporter and one of its largest importers of rice. Olam also operates a tomato paste processing and canning facility, a state-of-the-art wheat flour mill and a biscuit manufacturing facility.

“It is most encouraging to see employees come together in large numbers to share a common commitment towards promoting a culture of wellness and fitness through sports,” said Mr. Amit Agrawal, Country Head of Olam Ghana.

“By arranging exciting activities such as this, we help staff meet their fitness goals and improve motivation – a win-win for everyone,” Mr. Agrawal added.

As a leading agribusiness company, Olam’s success in Ghana has been based on the delivery of value to farmers, customers and consumers through best in class operational capabilities and a long-term commitment to develop Ghana’s agricultural supply chains.

From The Sports Desk