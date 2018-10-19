Okyenhene Okays 1D1F

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin waving to the crowd

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has tasked sub-chiefs of the Okyeman Traditional Council to get involved in the implementation of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) flagship policy of the Akufo-Addo administration to help curb unemployment in the region, especially the Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who made this known at the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi in the East Akim Municipal of the Eastern Region during the 19th session of the council, explained that the 1D1F policy would help alleviate poverty and create jobs for the indigenes of Akyem Abukwa.

Okyenhene also disclosed that there are many resources in the area that would support numerous factories.

He was hopeful the chiefs would report the progress of 1D1F in their catchment areas to him next year.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin also urged his sub-chiefs to help him build an ultramodern conference centre for the Abuakwah Traditional area to accommodate many people during meetings.

He appealed to them to start making plans to achieve the goal.

The Okyehene also used the occasion to advise the chiefs to solve disputes amicably rather than resorting to the law courts.

This year’s council meeting, which was well attended by sub-chiefs in Okyeman, was used to discuss issues on land, as well as the 19th Anniversary of the installment of Okyehene.

From Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi