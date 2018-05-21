Okyeman United Set High Target

Line-up Okyeman United. INSET: Richmond Agoda

Kyebi-based Okyeman United chairman, Richmond Agoda, has set a high target for the Division Two campaigners.

The club’s chairman pointed out that football talents abound in Kyebi yet the platform to express the talent has always been the bane of the town.

He mentioned that hardship confronting the youth as well as using football to bring the people of Kyebi together stirred him to put up the team.

Established not long ago, the team, held the national U-20 side, the Black Satellites to a goalless draw game before flying out to face Algeria few days ago.

“It breaks my heart when I comb the through the national teams and I don’t find any Kyebi native in there, but trust me, talents abound here. It is one of the reasons we assembled these young men, and I can assure you they will soon be the team to beat.

“I believe with this platform, they will soar higher and when that happens and their lives become better and they open businesses, it trickles down to their various families, and for me, that will be my greatest joy and achievement.

“It’s not been easy housing and taking care of the players, but some individuals like Yaw Boakye Yiadom, newly elected NPP Abwaka South Constituency chairman and others have been very supportive. We want to break the jinx that no team succeeds in Kyebi,” said Agoda.

The Division Two league is expected to kick-off on May 27.

From Kofi O. Aduonum, Kyebi