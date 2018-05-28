Richmond Agoda

Chairman of Okyeman United, A Division Two side, Richmond Agoda has revealed that his side will not add to the numbers of clubs that springs up and vanishes into thin air in Kyebi.

He pointed out in an interview that clubs, in the past have struggled to survive in Kyebi, but he and his management have vowed that the newly-formed side will stand the test of time.

Nicknamed Tinto, the young chairman indicated that the leadership of the club has put measures in place to ensure its promotion to the Division One League and later to the country’s top flight league.

Admitting the enormity in running the club, he mentioned that the club has arranged a meeting with Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for his blessings and how to transform the club to top class side.

He told this writer “We are not here to add to the numbers; we are not here for a season or two and become history, as it has been the practice.

“Okyeman United has come to stay, as the name suggests; we using it as a platform to propagate the virtues of the people of Kyebi. It’s not been an easy journey, but we will definitely survive, we are here to stay.”

He said creating a platform for the youth in the area to express their talents and make a living has been his primary focus.

The team recently drew 0-0 with the Black Satellites, the national U-20 male soccer side and have targeted promotion to the Division One League.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum