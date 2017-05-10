Okyeame Kwame Visits Tourism Minister

Okyeame Kwame in a chat with Catherine Afeku

Okyeame Kwame and his management team last Friday paid a visit to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Catherine Afeku.

Okyeame Kwame’s visit was to present the various awards he received recently in the States for his outstanding contribution to the music industry in Ghana and Africa.

During the visit, the hiplife artiste presented all the international awards he won recently to the minister. He also briefed the minister about his upcoming hepatitis B screening exercise in July.

Madam Afeku, who welcomed Okyeame Kwame and his team, expressed delight in having such a team visit the ministry.

She expressed her excitement for Okyeame Kwame’s achievements and congratulated him for making Ghana proud.

The sector minister tasked the chairman of the creative industry, Mark Okraku Mantey, to look for a befitting building for the ministry to support Okyeame Kwame and his team to run their office.

In November last year, the Ghanaian hiplife artiste was honoured with international cultural ambassador status which allows him to organise events, run cultural exchange programmes, among others, in a capacity as an international cultural ambassador for Cincinnati.

Again in March this year, Okyeame Kwame received a United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award which was given to him in recognition of his humanitarian efforts in Ghana – the Okyeame Kwame hepatitis B campaign.