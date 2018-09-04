Okyeame Kwame Unveiled As Reading Ambassador

Okyeame Kwame

The Canadian Organisation for Development through Education (CODE), a Canadian non-governmental organisation, in partnership with Ghana Book Trust, has unveiled Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known in showbiz as Okyeame Kwame, as reading ambassador.

The talented award winning hiplife artiste, who is also one of the most sought-after artistes, is expected to use his personality, brand and music to promote reading culture among Ghanaians, especially schoolchildren.

The ‘Woso’ hitmaker will spearhead upcoming programmes by the NGO, including its ongoing campaign dubbed ‘Read With Me’, as well as to use his brand to market and promote other activities to be embarked by the NGO.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the director of Ghana Book Trust, Mrs. Genevieve Eba-Polley, expressed her delight to have Okyeame Kwame as brand ambassador for ‘Read With Me’ campaign.

Okyeame Kwame, who was extremely excited about the ambassadorial deal with the NGO, recounted how difficult it was to read even at age 10 because his parents didn’t read with him and he lacked interest in reading due to that.

In that wise, he appreciated the appointment and promised to let his influence manifest in the cause.

He urged parents to inculcate reading habits in their children using persuasion, love and slight cohesion.

The hiplife artiste, who is getting ready to release his new album titled ‘Made In Ghana’, is the initiator of the hepatitis B awareness project, which for the past years has offered free screening and vaccination against the diseases.

Early this year, he was also appointed as an ambassador for the Dedicated Grand Mechanism (DGM) campaign on climate change.