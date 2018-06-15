Okyeame Kwame, Tinny, Others To Rock Kasoa Tonight

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame and some selected Ghanaian hiplife artistes will tonight mount the stage at Kasoa to entertain Muslims and music fans at this year’s edition of the annual Kasoa Ramafest.

The event dubbed ‘The Zylofon Cash Kasaval 2018’ is expected to bring together thousands of music lovers, including Muslims, from all walks of life.

Artistes billed to rock the event are Akoo Nana, Tinny, Coded of 4×4, Jupita, Episode, Rudeboy Ranking, Eze, Garba Star Face, Garzy Boy J, Formula and many others.

The artistes are expected to deliver their finest performances at the event.

In addition to the concert, there will be a number of activities such as the Zylofon Cash buffet and a horse riding procession which will be led by Nai Mohammed Sani Seidu Yusif III, the Odikro of Kasoa.

The organisers added that the annual musical concert is about showcasing young talents in the community and putting them upfront while the big artistes put the icing on the cake.

Kasoa Ramafest is powered by Supreme Africa, 3 Million Entertainment and Money Making Movement.