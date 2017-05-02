Okyeame Kwame, Others Thrill Fans @ +233 Bar & Grill

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame’s performance at the third edition of his musical concert dubbed ‘OK Stripped’ concert held at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra last Friday, April 28 will be remembered as the best put up by any artiste this year.

The event which attracted hundreds of music fans from all walks of life witnessed historic performances from Kwabena Kwabena, MzVee, Abochi, Adina, KOD, Kidi, Foster Romanus, Wiyaala, The Patch Bay Band, among others.

The headline artiste, Okyeame Kwame, treated fans to a memorable performance.

He performed some of his popular hit songs to the delight of everybody present and his performance was all that was needed to make a statement about the quality of his songs.

Okyeame Kwame surprised fans with his blend of traditional and contemporary hiplife and highlife rhythms which dazzled the cheering crowd. In all, the entire event was fantastic, with Okyeame Kwame showing the audience what he is made of.

The third edition of the annual event was also used to raise funds for Okyeame Kwame’s hepatitis B project which will be held in July this year.

The event was powered by Firm Bridges Communications, sponsored by Text Ghana. The OK Foundation has mentioned that proceeds will fund the hepatitis B campaign targeted at West Africa this year.

By George Clifford Owusu