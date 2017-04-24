Okyeame Kwame, Others Storm +233 Bar & Grill

Okyeame Kwame

Award-winning artistes Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone and a few others, will on Friday, April 28, shake the +233 Jazz Club and Grill located on the Ring Road, opposite Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Accra, as they stage a concert that will showcase a dramatic blend of hiplife and other rhythms.

The concert dubbed, “OK Stripped,” is surely going to witness a memorable live musical performance by Okyeame Kwame – who is the headline artiste – and some selected award-winning artistes like Adina, Mzvee, Kwabena Kwabena, Abochi as well as Patch Bay Band.

The “OK Stripped” concert, is designed to promote the brand and musical works of Okyeame Kwame, will also give his fans the privilege to request songs they want him to do, and also ask him questions about his career, among other issues.

Kwame, an electrifying live performer, says, “I am ready for the show and will give my fans the very best of Okyeame Kwame.”

He added that the much hyped event was going to be five hours of non-stop performances by him and all the musicians billed for the show.

Active since 1999, Kwame Nsiah-Appau (as he’s privately known), is widely regarded as a forerunner when it comes to music brands, possessing a perfect balance between mainstream acclaim and corporate appeal.

Handled by brand experts – Firm Bridges – he recently launched his brand book, a never-before seen effort by any Ghanaian artiste. The launch was graced and lauded by such industry heavyweights as veteran broadcasters KKD, Bola Ray and a host of others.

Okyeame Kwame is set to release his new album, Made In Ghana, in a couple of months away; and his recent single, Saucing (featuring kids Sir and Sante), is among top trending tunes in the country currently.

By George Clifford Owusu