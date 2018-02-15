Okyeame Kwame, Others To Perform @ ‘Flaunt Your Lover Night’

Okyeame Kwame

Kwame Nsiah Appau, known in showbiz scene as Okyeame Kwame, is billed to perform at this year’s edition of an event dubbed ‘Flaunt Your Lover’ this Friday, February 16.

The year’s event which will be held at the Ridge Arena Hall of the Alisa Hotel is an exclusive dinner and music event being organised to celebrate couples and lovers who have stayed true to their commitments.

It will bring together couples and lovers of Valentine on one platform to dine and wine, share their love experiences and get serenaded with live-band music from Okyeame Kwame and his band.

It will also witness performances from some selected celebrated Ghanaian artistes who are currently making waves on the music scene.

Patrons who will grace the event this year will be treated to good food, drinks and great music to entertain them.

Some of the activities lined up for the night include romantic love games, interactive session with seasoned relationship expert, photo session with Okyeame Kwame and his wife and other celebrity couples.

Okyeame told BEATWAVES in a chat that he will thrill fans with most of his hit songs being aired on the music market.

According to him, the event is about celebrating one’s own partner in a manner that is not only memorable, but also honouring.

The maiden edition, which was held last year at the Silverbird Cinemas & Lounge inside Accra Mall, registered a huge patronage of both married and dating couples who could not hide their excitements after the event.

By George Clifford Owusu