Okyeame Kwame Now Made-In- Ghana Ambassador

Okyeame Kwame

The Ministry of Trade & Industry has named Okyeame Kwame as the ambassador of its made-in-Ghana (MIG) campaign.

Okyeame Kwame will use his brand to promote made-in-Ghana products.

The hiplife artiste is expected to travel to all the 10 regions of Ghana to promote domestic products and services.

A letter written by the ministry to cement the partnership disclosed that Okyeame Kwame’s made-in-Ghana songs will also be adopted for all MIG activities.

Last month, the award-winning artiste wrote to the ministry for a partnership on his new album.

“The ministry recognizes your efforts in creating awareness of the Ghanaian culture globally, and your achievement in the society,” the response revealed.

The new ambassadorial role for the musician comes after a couple of others.

He has been a climate change ambassador as well as one for the eradication of hepatitis B.

Okyeame Kwame’s new made-in-Ghana song features Kidi, which was produced by Dan Grahl and arranged by Ebo Taylor.

Kwame released his first solo album ‘Boshe Ba’ (Promised Child) in 2004, just after the break-up of the Akyeame Band.

He followed in 2008 with ‘Manwesem’ (My Poetry) and in 2011 with ‘The Clinic’, launched at the Aphrodisiac Night Club in Accra.

Okyeame Kwame has helped to discover native African talents by working as a judge on music reality shows in Ghana and has also acted in Ghanaian films which include ‘Ties That Bind’, ‘The Comforter’ and ‘Amsterdam Diary’.