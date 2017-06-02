Okyeame Kwame Honoured In Germany

Okyeame Kwame (left) receiving his award from Hon. Rasheed Pelpuo

Interkulterelle Migraten Integrations Centre (IMIC) based in Germany has honoured Okyeame Kwame for his contribution towards Pan-Africanism and positivity in youth culture.

The award was presented to Okyeame Kwame by Hon Rasheed Pelpuo at an awards ceremony organised by IMIC on May 27 to mark the celebration of the African Union’s Day in Wandsbek Marktplatz, Hamburg in Germany.

In a speech, Okyeame Kwame expressed his profound gratitude to IMIC for the award.

He also thanked Ghanaians, as well as his music fans, for the support given him throughout his musical career.

This is not the first time Okyeame Kwame has been honoured in his musical career.

The celebrated hiplife artiste has received a number of awards for his outstanding achievements in the music industry in Ghana and Africa.

In November last year, John Cranley, mayor of the city of Cincinnati in Ohio USA, presented Okyeame Kwame with a key to the city and declared November 17 each year as ‘Okyeame Kwame Day’ to solemnise his status as ‘International Cultural Ambassador’ to the city.

Okyeame Kwame was also honoured on February 3, 2017 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana with the status of an associate co-opted member for his professional use of marketing in the creative arts.

At the 2017 Ghana Music Honours, he was given the best video honour for his song titled ‘Small Small’ which features MzVee.

Adding up, the rapper and philanthropist received a United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award. This award scheme is normally given to Americans but exception was made for the Ghanaian rapper (Kingdom Humanitarian Award) in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards kicking away hepatitis B.

The People’s Choice Practitioners Awards, organised by Media Men Ghana, in April 2017 saw Okyeame Kwame receive the ‘Outstanding Health Ambassador’ honour presented to him by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

By George Clifford Owusu