Okyeame Kwame Honoured By CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has honoured musician and songwriter Okyeame Kwame with the status of an associate co-opted member for his professional use of marketing in the creative arts.

The President of CIMG, Dr George Eric Gyemfi-Osew, in a remark admonished him as being recognised by the local and international body, stating, “We believe Okyeame Kwame personifies the values we uphold here. From the angle of the youth and students, we think he’s someone who resonates positively with them.

“Branding could be from all angles and he showed us unorthodox ways, which is coming from a younger person with a different dimension,” he said.

This was following a presentation made by the artiste at the organisation’s Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seminar under the theme: ‘Branding For Global Recognition’. In his delivery as guest speaker, Okyeame Kwame highlighted key factors in branding and further presented an exposition on his recently launched brand book. The group presented to him a medal and certificates.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, headquartered in the UK, is the world’s biggest marketing body. The CPD which is organised annually to keep its practitioners abreast with modern trends took place this year at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, for its students association of the school.