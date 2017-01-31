Okyeame Kwame To Headline Cincinnati Concert

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame has been invited to perform at a musical concert in Cincinnati in the United States of America (USA) in February this year.

He will be performing live with a band alongside other international artistes, and he is poised to entertain music fans in the Diaspora on the day with most of his hit songs.

The concert forms part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s edition of an annual event dubbed ‘Black History Month’ slated to take place in February.

The hiplife artiste who is expected to promote Ghanaian music and culture will use the event to promote his brand. He is also expected to interact with the Cincinnati media, as well as the crowd.

Music fans in the States will be the first to hear a live presentation of Okyeame’s latest singles making waves on the airwaves on the world music market.

Okyeame Kwame explained that the concert is aimed at displaying the rich history of Africa in boosting the self-worth of the African-Americans.

He disclosed that he is negotiating with the organisers to allow him stage a play titled ‘Mansa Musa The King In You’ to educate those in the Diaspora about the rich African culture.

Last year, Okyeame Kwame was honoured by the mayor of Cincinnati in the United States for his outstanding contributions towards the development of the Ghanaian and African music industries.

He was honoured with international cultural ambassador status which allows him to organise events, run cultural exchange programmes, among others. On September 18, 2016, Okyeame Kwame also participated in last year’s edition of the Arts On Third Festival in Mount Vernon, New York.

He used the opportunity made available to him to promote his brand and musical works and delivered a presentation on the relationship between hip-hop and hiplife music at the festival.

By George Clifford Owusu