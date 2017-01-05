Okyeame Kwame Grabs Top Award

Okyeame Kwame

The health works (Hepatitis B) of rapper Okyeame Kwame (OK) has attracted international attention.

As a result, the Black Nurses Association of Cincinnati, USA and the Ghanaian Community in Cincinnati have awarded the renowned musician with a proclamation and a special Key to the City of Cincinnati.

It was the Mayor of the city of Cincinnati John Cranley, who presented the key to Okyeame Kwame known in real life as Kwame Nsiah Apau, in a well-organized Gala Awards recently.

The Mayor’s honour offers the artist the opportunity to organize events, run cultural exchange programs among other things in his capacity as an International Cultural Ambassador.

Having carved a niche as a strong Hepatitis B ambassador, a campaign he has championed for close to ten years, the veteran rapper used the trip to the US to increase awareness of the ailment (Hepatitis B).

He returned home from the US to a cheery crowd amid cultural performances at the Kotoka International Airport recently, and he is expected to present the Key to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the coming days.

Okyeame told news men on arrival that “It’s been 19 years in the industry but we have just started, and with this key, we are hoping to enter more doors. I am honoured to receive this prestigious Award, I hope it will open more doors of opportunity for both cities-Cincinnati and Kumasi.”

“Cincinnati has an epidemic of Hepatitis C among the youth, so the Mayor invited me to act as an icon to help fight the menace. The key signifies that I am always welcome to the city and also serves as a link to create a sister-sister relationship between Asanteman and the city of Cincinnati.”

He added that “the key also creates a trade union collaboration between Cincinnati and Ghana Chamber of Commerce and cultural exchange. Every November 17, has been set aside as an Okyeame Kwame Day in Cincinnati which I intend using as a platform through an African festival to introduce our rich culture to the western world.”

The multiple award winning artist has grown to be a respected brand since venturing into the entertainment industry in 1999 for his creativity and depth.

Among the several awards he has won was the GMA Artist of the Year award in 2009. His most recent singles include Small Small and K’si Boys, Tension and Halelujah.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum