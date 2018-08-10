Okudzeto Is New Deputy Sports Minister

Perry Okudzeto

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, has been named Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in a ministerial reshuffle which was made public on Thursday.

He replaces former Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, who has been moved to the Ministry of Information as a deputy minister.

Even though the press release from the Jubilee House does not state why Hadzide was taken away from the Sports Ministry, Citi Sports sources say that there was a break down in the working relation between himself and the substantive Minister, Isaac Asiamah.

Hadzide was suspended by the President before investigations into the saga began but he was reinstated in July.

Sources say the relationship never recovered and so the latest reshuffle may be seen as one that potentially suits both parties.

Perry Okudzeto’s entry into the Sports Ministry will throw him into any potential discussion or event that has to do with the resumption of all football activities in Ghana following a freeze as a consequence of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary.