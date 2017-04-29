Okuapeman Mourns Queenmother

Okuapehemaa Nana Dokua II

The final funeral rites of Nana Ama Dokua I, the late queen mother of Okuapeman Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, officially started on Thursday, April 27 with a church service. Indigenes also filed past the body.

The Traditional Council has laid down procedures for the final funeral rites of the late queen mother.

The chiefs and queen mothers of Okuapeman would also file past the body.

On Friday and Saturday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose father hailed from Akropong, paramount chiefs and queen mothers from other traditional council and other dignitaries would pay their last respects to the late queen mother.

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, there would be thanksgiving service and the family would gather the following Monday.

As part of the final funeral rites, activities of Keep Fit Clubs have been banned on the Ayi Mensah-Peduase Road for this weekend by the Traditional Council to give Nana Dokua I a befitting burial.

The traditional council has also imposed a curfew on the town on Saturday from 6 pm to the next morning when the body would be transported for burial.

The Okuapeman Gyaasehemaa, who also doubles as Amanokrohemaa, Nana Manko Aba II, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said the traditional Abrafo and the police have been tasked to ensure the strict enforcement of the law and deal with recalcitrant persons.

“We don’t want any noise here in Okuapeman from now till Saturday, as we prepare to bury our mother. All activities of Keep Fit Clubs should be on hold for us because if not be ready to accept whatever would happen to you,” she reiterated.

She further stated that measures had been put in place to protect lives and properties during the period.

Nana Manko Aba II said that paramount chiefs are not buried with heads of people per Okuapeman tradition.

Nana Dokua I, who was from the Amaa Ogyaa Royal Family, ascended the throne in 1966 at the age of 44 and ruled for 50 years.

She died on July 22, 2016.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akropong