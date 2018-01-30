Okuapeman Drivers Support Trinity Home Academy

The Ghana Private Transport Union (GPRTU), Okuapeman branch, has presented assorted items worth GH¢15,000 to the Trinity Home Academy at Tutu and the paediatric ward at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Mampong, both in the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region.

Each institution received 10 bags of rice, three gallons of vegetable oil, boxes of canned foods, boxes of bottled water, washing powder and bar soap, bags of granulated sugar, loaves of bread, packs of toilet rolls, among other items.

Edward Okata, first trustee of GPRTU who presented the items to both institutions on Sunday, indicated that the union is privileged to share part of its earnings with vulnerable members of society.

He explained that the items were purchased from contributions made by the drivers and other well-wishers during the union’s early morning devotion.

“Sharing is a healthy lifestyle which is the reason for encouraging our drivers to make it their habit so that the less-privileged members of society will not grieve over deprivation,” he stated

The Proprietress of Holy Trinity Home Academy, Sophia Tsui Alabi, expressed her appreciation to GPRTU for the donation.

Madam Tsui Alabi pointed out that Trinity Home Academy, which now has an enrolment of 120 inmates, was started in 2004 with 15 pupils.

She further appealed to the GPRTU to assist the school with a reliable means of transport.

Sylvester Deku, a nursing officer at the paediatric ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital who received the items, appealed to the union for medical incubators.

The nursing officer also expressed worry about the deplorable state of the route to the children’s ward and called on the union to impress on the assembly to fix it.

