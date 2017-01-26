Okada Rider Killed In Crash

A 23-year-old man, Tanoe Ayebah, believed to be an okada (motorbike) rider from Nawulley, near Tikobo No.1 in the Western Region, died when he was knocked down by a vehicle.

The accident, which occurred between Tikobo No. 1 and Ezinlibo Junction, was the second fatal accident to be recorded in the district within a week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Mensah, the Half Assini Crime Officer who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Half-Assini, said the accident occurred about 2330 hours.

He said Tanoe Ayebah was riding an unregistered Royal motorbike with one Nafazatu Mohamed from Ezinlibo toward Tikobo No. 1 when the accident occurred.

The crime officer said while ascending a hill near Limestone Junction on the Half Assini-Takoradi trunk road, the two men were knocked down by a Dodge Caliber saloon car with registration number GC 5678-11.

According to him, the Dodge was overtaking a cargo truck when it rammed into the motorbike.

ASP Mensah said the victims, who sustained various degrees of injury, were rushed to the Eikwe Catholic Hospital for treatment, from where they were referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Sekondi, but Ayebah was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said Nafazatu, the pillion rider, was responding to treatment at the hospital, while the driver of the Dodge, Edward Ackah Blay, from Ezinlibo and residing in Tarkwa, had been granted bail.

The crime officer said Tanoe Ayebah’s body had since been released to the family after a post-mortem examination.