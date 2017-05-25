OIC Students Clean Up UG Hospital

The students and staff of Zoomlion embarking on the exercise

A total of 200 students from Opportunities Industrialisation Centre (OIC), an Accra-based vocational training institute, have carried out a major clean-up exercise at the University of Ghana (UG) Hospital in Legon.

The exercise which took place on Wednesday formed part of the activities marking the annual week celebration of OIC, and this received support from waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The students and staff of Zoomlion during the morning-long exercise weeded, swept and mopped the hospital facility as a way of promoting clean sanitation and giving back to society.

The Centre Manager of OIC, Mawuli Sogbey, told the media on the sidelines of the exercise that the school has strived to contribute positively to the well-being of the society over the years.

According to him, the exercise was aimed at giving back to society, as well as projecting the positive image of the school.

As a school, he said OIC exists to train students in 10 skills areas to enable them to acquire marketable skills.

Senior Communications Executive of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Daniel Ohene, who was on duty to help coordinate the exercise, explained that his outfit remains committed to partnering other institutions to clean the environment.

According to him, there is the need to create public awareness about cleanliness to make sure that people clean their surroundings.

With regards to the clean-up exercise, he indicated that the school approached Zoomlion for support and it obliged, giving them logistics and offering expertise.

On his part, Administrator of the UG Hospital, Eric H. Gaisey, thanked Zoomlion and OIC for undertaking the exercise.

He recounted that students from OIC had on three occasions visited the hospital in their numbers to undertake clean-up exercises.

“The work they have done today could have taken us more than three months to do,” he said, calling on other institutions to emulate the examples of OIC and Zoomlion.

By Melvin Tarlue