Ohemaa Mercy Launches Recording Studio

Ohemaa Mercy

Gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy has launched her Royalty Music Recording Studio in Accra.

Ohemaa Mercy says she decided on setting up the studio in order to help nurture and grow new talents.

The studio also doubles as a record label on which Francis Amoo, Ramzy of the ‘Stars of the Future’ fame and Philemon are signed on.

Ohemaa Mercy’s husband and manager, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, disclosed they are also establishing a new online radio and television to promote gospel music in Ghana.

Some big names in the gospel music industry such as ASP Kofi Sarpong, Diana Hamilton, Abena Ruthy, OJ, Esther Peisie and Francis Amoo were at the launch to support Ohemaa.

Royalty Music Recording Studio will be one of the many achievements of the musician who has promised to help the youth with her ministry.