Ohemaa Mercy Commissions Borehole For James Camp Prison

Ohemaa Mercy commissions borehole for prisons

Ohemaa Mercy on Thursday, with support from her ministry, has commissioned a borehole for inmates of James Camp Prison in Accra as part of activities to help reform Ghanaian prisons.

The borehole adds to a chain of social responsibilities projects being undertaken by the singer, and the latest is to help rescue water situations in the prison.

“This is our little way to support the consumption of water in this prison. We hope that God will continue to bless us so that we assist in so many ways that we can to meet needs our prisons. This is our heartbeat as a ministry and we want to continue to do this,” Isaac Twum Ampofo, husband and manager of Ohemaa Mercy, assured officials of Ghana Prisons Service on Thursday during the commissioning ceremony which attracted a number of officers.

The ‘Aseda’ singer earlier cut sod for the project late February. Months later, she went to commission the borehole to pave way for inmates to make judicious use of it. The project is reportedly estimated to cost GH ₵20,000.

The borehole project comes ahead of her highly-anticipated ‘Tehillah Experience’ worship and concert scheduled for August 6 at ICGC Calvary Temple at Spintex, Accra. The fourth of its kind, this year’s ‘Tehillah Experience’ is dubbed ‘The Cross Effect’, and it will have performances from Pastor Zion, Ceccy Twum, Uncle Ato, Francis Amo, Elder Mireku, Cecilia Marfo, Minister Ramzy and other top gospel stars on stage with Ohemaa Mercy.

Ohemaa and her team are currently fasting and praying ahead of the gospel concert, as it is a ritual to prepare and fortify themselves for the fight ahead.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )