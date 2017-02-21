Ohemaa Brakatu Sings For Christ

Ohemaa Brakatu

Gospel artiste Ohemaa Brakatu has revealed that she joined the music industry not for monetary gain, but to use music as a medium to bring people closer to God.

She stated that her duty as a gospel artiste is to use music and her live performances to educate people about the teachings of Christ, adding, “I am a soul winner. I win souls for Christ, as well as to promote His teaching through music.”

The talented gospel star who released her new album titled ‘The Lord’s Dance’ on February 5 has been groomed by music professionals to meet the challenges ahead of her in the coming years.

The title track is a mid-tempo reggae song with a beautiful rhythm with good sound quality which can be attributed to the state-of-the-art equipment used in recording the songs on the album.

Having sung for several years, Ohemaa has performed at a number of gospel events which include Ghana’s peace concert, Aglow national prayer week, among others.

She told BEATWAVES that all the songs on the album were produced by Kwame Baah Acheamfuor and recorded at Morris Baby Face Studios in Accra.

According to her, even though she composed all the songs on the album herself, her husband, Dr Jonathan Ohene Nkunim, was of great support to her.

Ohemaa who is a clinical administrator at the Rising Sun Health Centre at Mallam in Accra expressed the hope that the album would touch the hearts of many Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.