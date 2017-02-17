We Won’t Touch Heritage Fund – Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori-Attah, Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah, has dismissed suggestions by Senior Minister Yaw Osarfo Maafo that the Heritage Fund could be used to finance government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The Finance Minister told Joy News that the Fund has never been a part of the options government has considered to fund the education policy.

“We are not going to touch the Heritage Fund to be able to support the free SHS education,” Ofori-Attah said in a comment that sought to draw out confidence in government’s resolve to improve the economy despite grim challenges.

Mr. Ofori-Attah has vowed to clear Ghana’s public finances, invest capital in critical infrastructural projects and deal with the ballooning debt (some GHC112 billion currently) under his leadership.

-Myjoyonline