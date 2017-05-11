‘Ofori Amponsah Is One Of The Best Musicians’

Ofori Amponsah in a memorable pose with Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has commended highlife musician Ofori Amponsah for his good songs and artistry.

The former first lady who is a devoted fan of Ofori Amponsah invited him to her office yesterday in Accra and had interaction with him on a wide range of issues.

Nana Konadu, who for the first time commended Ofori Amponsah for recording good songs that have stood the test of time, encouraged the musician to work extra harder.

The former first lady who graced the just-ended ‘April Easter Comedy’ show said she was highly impressed by Ofori Amponsah’s performance at the show. “I enjoyed your performance very well. Keep it up,” she added.

The former first lady further advised Ofori Amponsah to “continue with the good works. You’re one of the best highlife musicians we have in Ghana.”

The ‘Alewa’ hit maker gave Nana Konadu copies of his award-winning selling albums. Ofori Amponsah shot into the limelight in 2000 when he was featured on Daddy Lumba’s ‘Wo Ho Kyere’.

He followed up with his maiden album ‘Asew’ in 2001. He later released the albums ‘Meprawo’ and ‘Rakia’ in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

Ofori Amponsah followed with other great albums that won him spurs but drifted to gospel music when he claimed God had sent him to preach the gospel in 2012.

He returned to secular music in 2015 with ‘Alewa’ which made quite a good showing on the music market. At present, his ‘17’ track is gaining currency among highlife patrons.