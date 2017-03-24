OFFICIAL: Government Partners Miss Ghana @ 60

Catherine Afeku with Miss and Mr Ghana

Government has announced a partnership arrangement with Exclusive Events Ghana to stage the 2017 edition of Miss Ghana pageant dubbed ‘Miss Ghana @60’.

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapo gave the announcement and said this year’s pageant will be treated as one of the official events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Ghana’s independence from colonial rule.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture to officially announce the partnership on Wednesday, Mr Jinapo stated that Miss Ghana has, over the last 60 years, celebrated the beauty of Ghanaian women and the country’s rich culture.

He said the organisers have also taken several social and charity-related projects that have not only enhanced livelihoods, but also empowered women.

Mr Jinapo added that President Akufo-Addo endorses the pageant not only because of its socio-cultural and economic benefits to the people of Ghana, but also because “it is challenging young women and men, particularly young women, to greater heights.”

“…We are not just making this year’s Miss Ghana an official event of the celebration simply because of the beauty of Ghanaian women but also because of the work of past winners of the Miss Ghana pageant have done for the social cultural and economic well-being of our people,” he said, acknowledging Miss Ghana organisation’s efforts in supporting the aged and also helping society through projects in education, health and environmental sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

One of the flagship projects undertaken by the Miss Ghana organisation is the Don Bosco Street Child Project. The organisation helped acquired a 10-acre land and built a hostel, where a lot of street children and those who cannot afford to pay their fees are given technical and vocational education. In the last 10 years, it has trained a lot of youth who can also contribute their quota to society.

Indicating he is enthusiastic about plans by Exclusive Events Ghana to host Miss World pageant in Ghana in two or three years’ time, Mr Jinapor implored corporate Ghana, individual Ghanaians and the private sector to support the pageantry.

The Minister for Tourism Art and Culture, Catherine Afeku, launching the partnership, also urged Ghanaians to support Miss Ghana, adding that the pageant is significant to Ghana @60 celebrations.

According to her, the public should “support this endeavour because the president is excited and passionate about showcasing what we have.”

She encouraged the media to help “ignite the passion in our young people to celebrate who we are: that if you are a young dynamic woman or man bring out the qualities of your God-given talent and take that step to showcase whatyou can also do for Mother Ghana.”

Reiterating the essence of Miss Ghana organisation, Inna Patty, CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the pageant, said, “The Miss Ghana brand moulds Ghanaian women from all walks of life and enables them to freely express their values, concerns and help find solutions to issues affecting their communities.”

“We would like to gracefully and profusely thank the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his government, the Deputy Chief of Staff Hon Abu Jinapor, the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Hon Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Chairman of the Ghana @60 committee, Mr Ken Amankwa, Office of the President, for believing in the values of the Miss Ghana brand (which is total beauty with A PURPOSE) and partnering with us as we commemorate our 60th anniversary,” she added.

Ms Patty continued…“We are more grateful to them because we appreciate the diverse, huge and present responsibility of their office. We cannot thank them enough because they have prioritised our belief in empowering the younger and next generation despite the time constraints, inadequate resources and economic restraints.”

She also thanked all sponsors and the media for their support.

This year’s Miss Ghana is slated for August 2017. Prior to that, there will be further communication on details of the Miss Ghana @60 events.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com