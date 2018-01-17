Office Of Special Prosecutor Is To Put Fear Of God In Public Officers – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Office of the Special Prosecutor is to instill the fear of God into public officers and not intended to witch hunt past government officials.

Addressing the press at the second edition of his encounter with the media, the President reiterated that his appointees would be made to face the law should any case of corruption be made against them.

“Let me state again that the current office holders are as likely to be investigated and prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor if a case is made against them as past office holders. At all times the rule of law must be upheld,” he reiterated.

-DailyGraphic