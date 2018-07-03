Oduro Mensah Shines … At GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Kumasi Meet

Emmanuel Oduro Mensah left the Paa Joe Stadium, with high shoulders after demonstrating brilliance at the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Kumasi Open over the weekend.

Oduro Mensah, from the Prisons Service, shrugged off stiff competition to beat everyone to be crowned the Fastest in the Ashanti and BA Region.

He clocked 10.06 to beat Gadayi Edwin (10.09), Ashanti and Charles Okyere (10.42) in that order.

It was Gifty Oforiwaa (12.04) who dominated the female (U-18) event, while Daniella Nti, 12.46, and Abigail Njoh, 12.51 followed in that order.

James Oyar (10.53) finished first in the male’s U-18 event with Afaxoe H Remember and Richmond Opoku (10.61) following in that order.

In the U-15 girls event, Elizabeth Durowaa emerged tops after clocking (12.76), while Harrison Nkrumah won the boys event.

The U-10 girls 100m race produced Nurakayaba Ibrahim as the winner after recording (8.68), while Isaac Beniako picked the ultimate prize in the boys category.

The women’s senior event saw Kate Agyeman (11.59) emerging the winner with Mary Boakye and Grace Obour (11.84) following in the second and third places respectively.

The last Open meet is scheduled for Saturday July 21 at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Stadium at Okponglo, Legon.

Ghana’s Fastest Human founder, Reks Brobby expressed satisfaction after the event saying, “It’s been highly competitive and I must say we are realizing the aim of reviving 100m race in our schools.”

The Ghana’s Fastest Human is a seven-year campaign targeted at restoring the dwindling fortunes of 100m heats and is being sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Indomie, Pippa’s Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing, Kryate Konnect and Global Media Alliance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum