‘Odadie’ Damages AWCON Pitch

Damaged pitch in pictures

Ahead of this year’s women Africa Soccer festival, past students of Presbyterian Boys School (Presec-Odadie) have damaged one of the training parks designated for the tournament.

The extent of the damage has incensed the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) taking into account how close kick off of the tournament is.

Last Friday, alumni of the school held the 2018 edition of the Torch and Bonfire Night on the pitch sited on the school’s campus, rendering portions of the pitch brown.

Unfortunately for Ghana, the CAF inspection team were expected to inspect the Presec pitch to ascertain its readiness for the tournament slated for next month.

And touching on the issue, Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Freda Prempeh, expressed gross disappointment at organizers of the event.

She said on Happy FM, “This is no excuse for what they did. They are aware of the work done on the pitch. They are aware of the money spent on the pitch for the tournament. I am very sad about this development.”

She added “Even if the old students had not agreed to pay willingly, I would have charged them.”

Meanwhile, perpetrators (alumni) of the act have agreed to fix the pitch, and indications were that they have engaged management of Green Grass Technology to right the wrong.

The damaged park is one of six earmarked training pitches for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for November 17-December 1 in Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum