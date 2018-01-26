Ocquaye To Act As President Again Saturday

Professor Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye will for the second time in a week be sworn in as acting President of the republic as President Akufo-Addo leaves for an AU summit in Ethiopia Saturday.

Parliament will convene for the exercise Saturday morning.

From last Sunday up until Tuesday, the Speaker enjoyed the privilege of serving as president when both the President and his vice were out of the jurisdiction.

Mr. Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.

Meanwhile, former Energy Minister Kwabena Donkor has argued that the law that allows for the swearing of the speaker in absence of the Presisdent and his vice should be reconsidered.

“I sincerely think that there should be a constitutional amendment so that wherever the president is, he still remains the president of the republic of Ghana.

“If he is on leave that is a very different issue or if he is incapacitated. But as long as he is representing the country on official business he does not cease to be the president of Ghana. Are we now saying we have two presidents? That is the implication,” he told Starr News.

-Starrfmonline