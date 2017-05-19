Ocli X Drops New Single

Ocli X

Upcoming hiplife artiste Ocli X has released another hit song titled ‘Mama’.

Produced by AGM Records, ‘Mama’ adds to the increasing number of singles released by Ocli X.

His single, ‘Blessing’, featuring D Cryme is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio across the country.

The well-arranged mid-tempo and danceable piece song which features Xslami promises to be a big hit for Ocli X.

The song, according to Ocli X, has authentic African rhythm and smooth singing and skillfully crafted rap that will make one listen to over and over again.

The self-produced single is distinct from any song that he has ever released.