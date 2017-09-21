Oceans TV’s Package For Its Viewers

Richmond Oduro Kwarteng, aka Billy Ocean, CEO of Oceans TV

Oceans TV (OTV) has announced plans of rewarding its cherished viewers with two free air-tickets to India to watch the match between India and Ghana during the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

According to management, the station’s viewers are expected to answer some sports questions on OTV in order to stand the chance of winning two free tickets plus $300 for expenses.

Only people who are 18 years and above are eligible for the competition which is being sponsored by Melcom.

OTV is an entertainment TV channel operating on the digital terrestrial television network.

It started operations in 2014 and has won the hearts of many music loving Ghanaians.

OTV’s main objective is to provide the choicest quality entertainment for its viewers while maintaining good ethical standards.

It is no doubt that OTV is viewed at various offices, banking halls, salons, pubs, shops and homes.

OTV is available on all integrated digital television sets and any DVB-T2, MPEG4 set top box, satellite combo boxes and others.